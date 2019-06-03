A Local Dance School Have Taken Home TWO Prestigious Awards!

A local dance school has taken out an award at the national What's On 4 Kids Awards!

The awards night aims to draw attention to and celebrate the best of the kids activities, parties and family entertainment industry in Australia.

A local dance school, Dance Kit was a finalist in five separate categories, but took home the win for Best Local Preschooler Activity and Best Customer Focus!

Owner and Creative Director of Dance Kit was stoked to have taken out the prize...

Being recognised on a national level tells me we are doing something right. ​Dance Kix was formed to provide a place of inspiration and creativity, stretching beyond the dance floor with a goal of setting our students up to be balanced, well adjusted and caring humans within our community. ​Winning these awards is a wonderful opportunity to promote the joy of dance and all the benefits that dance brings - Donna Hann

This is the second time within eight months that the dance school has been acknowledged for their impeccable customer service after winning the Gladstone Best in Business Best Individual Service and Business to Watch, last November.