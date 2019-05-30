A Local School Used Socks To Raise Money For Children's Hospitals!

With the launch of Give Me 5 for Kids fundraiser is creeping up quickly and a local school has decided to give themselves a healthy head start which has definitely paid off!

In a bid to raise money for children hospital wards, Clinton State School threw a Crazy Sock Day on Friday, May 17th.

The dedicated kids managed to raise an impressive $420 for the cause by rocking the weirdest and most wonderful socks we've ever seen!

The school kids showcased their superb creative abilities turning the blandest of socks into hilariously colourful fundraising tools!

The campaign will be kicking off this Saturday at Stockland Gladstone and Stockland Rockhampton with Banksy and Pinky. So if you're in the neighbourhood, pop by and say or better yet, find out what you can do to help out!