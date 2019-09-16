A Long List Of Jobs Are On Offer At The Council

Looking for a career change? Maybe finishing school and need a job to keep Mum and Dad off your back?

Well look no further, because the Townsville City Council have released a list of traineeships and apprenticeships set to start in 2020.

“Townsville City Council is looking for enthusiastic applicants who are ready to start their careers early next year,” says the councils Facebook Page.

Positions/qualifications are available in the following areas:

Horticulture

Diesel Fitter

Boilermaker

Heavy Vehicle

Mechanic

Small Engine Mechanic

Fitter and Turner

Electrician

Business

Information Technology

Libraries

Laboratories

Applications close on Sunday the 29th September 2019.

Quick, get on to it people.

