A lucky escape in Mackay’s CBD over the weekend after an alleged act of violent vandalism. Around 6:00 Friday night a car was travelling down Gordon Street when someone allegedly came out of a roadside garden bed with a huge rock. Taking aim at the car they hit the passenger side of the windscreen causing significant damage. Nobody was injured but Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A Dysart driver has attracted the attention of Mackay Region Police. Officers are asking the public for information after a Ford Falcon was seen doing burnouts on the soccer fields on Fisher Street around 7:30 Friday night. The car didn’t appear to have registration plates and evaded Police damaging the fields. Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 13 14 44

The State has set a new trade record. ABS figures showing the value of exports rose to $84B, larger than NSW and Victoria combined. Trade & Investment QLD boss Paul Martyn says now's the time to take advantage of growth with a new mentorship program. In the pilot round global mentors will be matched with four businesses across the State. Interested Mackay and Whitsunday businesses should head to the Trade & Investment QLD Website.

There's still time to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser. The Red Shield Appeal kicks off on the 25th, with locals out shaking the tin at homes right across Mackay and The Whitsundays. Captain Brad Whittle says the appeal is also helping to raise the awareness of Salvos in the community.