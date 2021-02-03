A Mackay Bushfire Safety Officer Will Be Honoured In This Year’s Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Australia Day Achievement Awards

A Mackay bushfire safety officer, whose expertise successfully supported hazard reduction burns in the region, will be honoured in this year’s Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Australia Day Achievement Awards, sponsored by

Mackay Area Rural Fire Service Bushfire Safety Officer Aaron Regan has been nominated for his “provision of highly-detailed researched fire danger reporting and predictions which directly supported Operations Cool Burn and Quell”

Aaron will be recognised at an official ceremony on Thursday, 28 January at 10am at Mackay Fire Station, 15 Alfred Street, Mackay.

Detailed experience in vegetation management helped Aaron identify the fire risk of different eco systems.

“We had three consecutive dry years and the problems stem from that seasonal dryness of repeated years where we can’t rely so heavily on native vegetation such as fringing rainforest for natural fire breaks,” he said.

“There was a lot more planning in organising hazard reduction work and fire breaks.

“We’ve managed 50km of strategic fire lines over the past 12 months which is a pretty significant achievement.”

Aaron said despite a wetter season so far in 2021, it was critical to stay aware of where the potential bushfire areas would arise after vegetation growth.

“There is always somewhere you are going to have fires,” he said.

“I was quite surprised to receive this award. When I realised what it was for I was quite chuffed.

“To be recognised is quite humbling”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services staff and volunteers will be among those honoured in a series of official ceremonies around the state.

Awards will be presented to QFES staff and volunteers in recognition of outstanding character, integrity and leadership.

QSuper CEO Michael Pennisi said it was fitting that Queensland’s largest super fund had been a proud sponsor of the QFES Australia Day Achievement Awards for the past 13 years.

“2020 was a year like no other and for these courageous and dedicated fire and emergency service workers to achieve and excel against the backdrop of a global pandemic is nothing short of incredible,” Mr Pennisi said.

“Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for an historic national day of thanks for pandemic heroes, including fire and emergency workers, to coincide with these awards, of which QSuper is proud to be the exclusive sponsor.

“Last year, Australia continued to present the usual challenges of living in a harsh, yet beautiful country. There were floods, fires, dangerous animals and COVID-19, which added an additional layer of complexity.

“But the stoicism displayed by volunteer and professional staff and volunteers of the QFES remained unrivalled. We are indeed in excellent hands.”

