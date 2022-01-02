A Mackay Man Has Become A Millionaire!!!

A Mackay man became a multi-millionaire on New Year’s Eve after a last-minute whim prompted him to grab a ticket into the $40 Million New Year’s Eve Megadraw.



The north Queenslander held one of the 17 division one winning entries in Gold Lotto draw 4221 on Friday 31 December 2021. Each division one winning entry scored $2,352,941.18.



“It’s all a bit surreal!” the Mackay resident in his 50s exclaimed when an official from The Lott called him on New Year’s Day to confirm the win.



“I looked at it last night. We were just having a pretty quiet night, so I thought I’d check my ticket.



“I’ve been waiting for your call ever since!



“I can’t quite believe it. This ticket was just a last-minute whim. Things like this just don’t happen to us.



“My wife didn’t believe me at all. We just kept looking at the ticket.



“We managed to get some sleep eventually.



“Multi-millionaire! I like hearing that.



“We can do lots of exciting stuff with this. Working less and holidaying more will be a start!”



The Queenslander’s winning 50-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The winning numbers in Gold Lotto draw 4221 on 31 December 2021 were 32, 14, 15, 8, 43 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 35 and 31.



Across Australia, there were 17 division one winning entries in Gold Lotto draw 4221 – five from New South Wales, four from Queensland and two each from the ACT, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 236 so far this financial year, including 53 won by Golden Casket customers.



In 2021, Saturday Gold Lotto created 209 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 351 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $499.8 million.

