A Mackay Man Has Won More Than $93,000! Find Out Where!

A Mackay man admits he started shaking and could barely say a word when he checked his Keno Mega Millions ticket and discovered he’d just won more than $93,000.



The North Queensland man held a Keno Mega Millions 8 Spot winning entry in draw 593, drawn Sunday 28 March 2021.



“I only just found out! I am still in shock,” he laughed when confirming his win with a Keno official.



“I just quickly ducked into the venue the other day and put on some Keno, so I wasn’t even there when the win happened.



“I got the shock of my life today when I saw I’d won!



“I was shaking and I could barely say a word. There would’ve been a huge smile on my face too!



“I probably hugged every team member in there. I was so happy.



“I called my mum straight away and she’s having a drink with me now to celebrate.



“It’s insane!”



When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the elated man said his win was a sign of better things to come.



“This is life-changing for me. It’s really come at the best time,” he shared.



“This will pay off some of the mortgage and I will get myself a new car – not a brand-new car, but a new one for me.”



The winning entry was sold at Metropolitan Hotel Motel, 17 Gordon Street, Mackay.



Metropolitan Hotel Motel venue manager Heather Duff said the team was in celebration mode after selling the winning entry to one of their patrons.



“We were so excited when we found out,” she said.



“It’s such a great win!



“We certainly feel like a lucky venue now.



“Congratulations to our winner. We are so happy for you and wish you all the best with your prize.”



In 2020, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 59.9 million wins collectively worth more than $840.6 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 19 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $42.3 million. Eight of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a Gold Coast man who won a Keno Classic 10 Spot prize of more than $2.02 million.



Queenslanders enjoyed more than 18.59 million Keno wins totalling more than $264.42 million at pubs and clubs across the state in 2020.



Keno players can also enter into the monthly second chance draw for the chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes by scanning their ticket at win.secondchance.keno.com.au.