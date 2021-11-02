A Mackay Mum Scores Over $25 Million Dollars In Oz Lotto Last Night!

A Mackay mum has been bowled over by the bedtime revelation she’s now a newly minted multi-millionaire from tonight’s Oz Lotto draw.



In addition to winning division one, the woman’s System 8 QuickPick entry also scored division three 7 times, bolstering her total windfall to $25,025,538.45.



“Are you serious?” the shocked North Queenslander exclaimed when an official from The Lott reached out to her this evening, moments after the draw.



“Oh my god. I’ve won $25 million?!



“Holy sh**! This has got to be wrong!



“Oh my god. Honestly? This is crazy.



“This cannot be true. Oh my god. Are you sure it's me? Really? Are you sure? Is this real?



“This is crazy. This is so cool!



“It was a last minute decision to buy an entry. I cannot believe it.”



While still coming to terms with the life-changing news, the North Queenslander shared some initial plans for her prize.



“This changes everything for everyone! I can’t wait to help my family. This is wonderful,” she said.



“And I’ve always said I would retire if I won the lottery – it looks like that’s what I’ll be doing!”



The woman is the latest major lottery winner from the Mackay and Whitsundays region. So far this year, there have been five division one winning entries in the Mackay and Whitsundays region, collectively worth more than $78.2 million. In February this year, a Mackay man won a $50 million Powerball prize.



The winning woman purchased her System 8 QuickPick entry online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.