A Magic Johnson Documentary Is Set To Be Released Next Year

Just to add to the long list of sports stars receiving their own documentary series, we have received word that basketball legend Magic Johnson will also be receiving his very own doco.

Platforming off the success of ESPN's The Last Dance, a Magic Johnson documentary is expected to hit our screens at some point in 2021.

The news follows similar announcements from sports stars such as Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant and even Shane Warne, who will also be featured in tell-all style sports documentaries.

In this case, according to Variety, Magic Johnson has allowed "unprecedented access" to filmmakers, which hints at a raw and uncensored look behind the curtain of Johnson's life.

Recently referred to as "the best point guard of all time" by Michael Jordan, the NBA superstar shot to stardom in the 80's, when Magic was dominating the courts as one of the world famous 'Showtime Lakers'.

Magic told Entertainment Tonight, the documentary will be a decent blend of his personal life and his time as one of the best NBA superstars of all time.

“You get the basketball side of it, but then also how I reinvented myself and how I went into business and what I’m doing today, so it will all come into this documentary… I’m looking forward to it,” - Magic Johnson

So, if the long list of other sports documentaries weren't enough to get you excited, surely this news is bound to get you going!

We don't have the exact release date but keep your eyes on this space for further details in the coming months.

