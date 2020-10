Jack Bird's move to the Brisbane Broncos has been plagued by setback after setback.

Shoulder, sternum and knee injuries have only allowed Bird to play just 18 NRL games since joining the Broncos in 2018.

But will he stay at the Broncos?

Triple M's Brent Read revealed the latest update.

Ready also revealed James Roberts could be forced out of the South Sydney Rabbitohs; hear the full chat below.