A Major Update On Nathan Brown & Jaydn Su’A’s NRL Club Futures

Triple M's Brent Read has provided the latest update on the club futures of Parramatta's Nathan Brown & South Sydney's Jaydn Su'A. 

Both off-contract at season's end with Brown having his deal with current club the Eels being pulled off the table this week. 

Meanwhile a big name Sydney club are chasing the services of Su'A.

Ready also provided an update on Adam Reynolds' situation at the Rabbitohs and the big name playmakers the Cowboys are chasing; hear the full chat below.

25 March 2021

