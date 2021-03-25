A Major Update On Nathan Brown & Jaydn Su’A’s NRL Club Futures

Triple M's Brent Read has provided the latest update on the club futures of Parramatta's Nathan Brown & South Sydney's Jaydn Su'A.

Both off-contract at season's end with Brown having his deal with current club the Eels being pulled off the table this week.

Meanwhile a big name Sydney club are chasing the services of Su'A.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on Adam Reynolds' situation at the Rabbitohs and the big name playmakers the Cowboys are chasing; hear the full chat below.