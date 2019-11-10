A Major Update On The Future Of Kieran Foran Following Another Shoulder Injury
Kieran Foran's injury woes continued when he was taken from the field with a shoulder problem in the early moments of New Zealand's Test with Great Britain last Saturday.
That problem will see Foran need a complete shoulder reconstruction, which early reports suggest Foran will be unavailable for the Bulldogs until at least May.
However, on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG a major update on Foran's injury was revealed.
"He's the perfect example of his brain is telling him one thing and his body is telling him another - that's just not working," Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news.
"I hope you're wrong but I get the feeling you're not."
