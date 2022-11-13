A Man Has Been Arrested Following Eight Hour Siege In Brisbane

A man has been arrested following an eight-hour standoff with police in Spring Hill overnight.

Police were called to the scene following reports a man had entered a Spring Hill home armed with a sledgehammer at around 3:30PM on Sunday afternoon.

The residents who were inside the home at the time of the incident, fled the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, police allegedly found the man barricaded in a room inside the home.

According to Queensland Police, the siege lasted for several hours only ending at around 2AM this morning.

Police confirmed nobody was hurt during the siege.

The man is believed to be known to the man.

Georgie Marr

Crime
