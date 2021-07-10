A Man Has Been Arrested In Relation To A Fatal Melbourne Stabbing

Police have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing earlier this morning in Melbourne's inner city.

Just after midnight, reports were sent out to Police of an injured man in a Stuart Street apartment complex in Southbank.

Ambulances were sent to the location where the man was promptly treated by paramedics.

The man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident with circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing still unclear to police.

A man was eventually arrested not far from the crime scene and is now assisting police with their investigation.

Inquires are on going, however, police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the attack.

