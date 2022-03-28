A Man Has Died After Being Pulled From Surf At Palm Beach

A man in his 50’s has died after falling from his surf ski in the ocean off a northern Sydney beach.

Emergency services were called to Palm Beach following reports that a man had been pulled from the water unconscious at around 12PM on Sunday.

The call was made to emergency services after beach goers spotted the man’s surf ski floating unattended.

Surf life savers were alerted to the surf before locating the man and pulling him from the surf.

Surf life savers attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful with the man passing away at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified as police prepare an official report for the coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information about the man’s death to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

