A man has died after falling from an apartment balcony in Surfers Paradise overnight.

Investigations are ongoing.

A 19-year-old man has died after falling from an apartment block in Surfers Paradise. 

The Brisbane man is believed to have fallen up to 4 stories, following a suspected drug-related incident. 

While 4 other people at the party, were taken to the Robina Hospital. 

Queensland Ambulance Senior Operations Supervisor Neil Strad explains what happened here: 

23 May 2020

