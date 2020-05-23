- Gold Coast NewsA man has died after falling from an apartment balcony in Surfers Paradise overnight.
A man has died after falling from an apartment balcony in Surfers Paradise overnight.
Investigations are ongoing.
A 19-year-old man has died after falling from an apartment block in Surfers Paradise.
The Brisbane man is believed to have fallen up to 4 stories, following a suspected drug-related incident.
While 4 other people at the party, were taken to the Robina Hospital.
Queensland Ambulance Senior Operations Supervisor Neil Strad explains what happened here: