A Man Has Died After Falling From Blue Mountains While Abseiling

A man has died after falling over 60 metres while abseiling down the cliff face of the Blue Mountains.

Emergency services were called to the Blue Mountains just west of Sydney following reports a man in his 20’s had fallen down the Katoomba cliffs at around 8AM on Friday morning.

Superintendent Don Faulds told reporters the man was abseiling with friends at the time of the incident.

"He was abseiling with a number of people. Some of those people did witness the fall," he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Onlookers who witnessed the fall attempted to assist the man until paramedics arrived.

Superintendent Faulds said police are now working to remove the man’s body from the base of the cliffs.

"Police are conducting an operation where the deceased male will be extracted from the location," he said.

Police have not yet formally identified the man.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.