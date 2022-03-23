A Man Has Died Amid Ongoing SA Ambulance Ramping Crisis

Another person has died while waiting inside an ambulance amid the ongoing ambulance ramping crisis in South Australia.

A man has become the sixth death linked to ramping issues after being left waiting in a ramped ambulance for five hours.

According to the ambulance union, the man was ramped at Flinders Medical Centre for five hours before he went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite rescue efforts by paramedics and hospital emergency staff, the man was unable to be saved.

“Tragically we have seen another death in our ramping crisis,” the union announced in a statement on social media.

Initial reports stated that the man had Covid but according to information given to Triple zero, the man had previously been cleared of the virus.

The South Australia Ambulance Service released a statement saying the man had become the latest victim of the ongoing ramping crisis.

“While we arrived very quickly, within 15 minutes, to attend this patient and provided exceptional ongoing clinical care, we understand that the patient outcome was, unfortunately, a sad one,” they said in the statement.

“SAAS offers sincere condolences to the family of the patient.”

Premier Peter Malinauskas said it could take up to four years to remedy the ramping crisis.

“Everybody understands this isn’t going to happen overnight, it’s not even going to happen in a week or months – it’s going to take years,” he said.

“We believe that over the course of four years we can see a difference start to be made.”

