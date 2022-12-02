A Man Has Died Following Fight In Brisbane Overnight

A man has died after becoming involved in a fight in Brisbane’s Ormiston overnight.

According to police, the 24-year-old man became involved in a fight with two other men in Wisteria Street at around midnight.

The men are believed to be known to each other.

Two men aged 20 and 70-years-old are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed by police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident are being urged to contact Policelink.

