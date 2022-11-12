A Man Has Died In A Tragic Tractor Accident In South Australia

A man has died following a tractor accident in Riverton in South Australia’s mid-north on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called out to a property near the Mitchells and Slape Road intersection at around 11PM.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found a 43-year-old man who had been seriously injured by a tractor.

Paramedics attempted to save the man, but he later passed away at the scene,

A full investigation into the man’s death has been established by Major Crash Unit and Safework SA.

