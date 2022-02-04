A Man Has Died & Three Others Hospitalised Following A Single Vehicle Crash

A 21-year-old man has died and three others are seriously injured following a single vehicle crash at Kingsthorpe last night.

According to police, the man’s sedan left the road at around 12:30AM near the North Street intersection, hitting a tree.

The 21-year-old Wyreema man and his three other passengers became trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency services arrived on the scene where they pronounced the 21-year-old dead.

The other three passengers, including two 17-year-olds and a 26-year-old, were transported to hospital for further treatment.

One of the 17-year-olds and the 26-year-old were flown by helicopter to the Brisbane hospital while the third passenger was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in serious condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and all three passengers are continuing to receive treatment for their injuries.

