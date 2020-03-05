A man has discharged a nail gun at another man- and then tried to drive at the same man in the City.

Charges have been laid following investigations into an incident outside a CBD business premises on earlier this week.

It will be alleged that a 47-year-old man had attended a Grafton Street business at around 3pm on Wednesday to speak with management in relation to a civil debt.

It is further alleged that the manager walked out to the front of the business armed with a nail gun, which he discharged several times in the direction of the 47-year-old, who immediately walked away.

It is further alleged the managed then got into a motor vehicle and drove at the 47-year-old and another male witness, who then ran from the roadway and sought refuge between nearby parked vehicles. The vehicle then turned into Spence Street and left the area.

The victim and the male witness were not physically injured as a result of the incidents, which were subsequently reported to police.

It will be further alleged that at around 10.30am yesterday, the 47-year-old was at a Sheridan Street coffee shop when he was approached by the man from the previous incidents and threatened with violence.

A nearby police officer observed the disturbance and intervened. The behaviour allegedly continued, and the man was arrested at the scene.

He was subsequently charged with one count each of threatening violence, common assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving and committing a public nuisance offence.

A 37-year-old Cairns man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.

