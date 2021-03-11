A Man Has Faced Court Today In Relation To Fire Arm & Child Abuse Related Charges

A 77 year-old man has today faced court over charges of alleged possession of prohibited drugs and child abuse material in the Riverina.

Prior to his court appearance, Murrumbidgee Police District searched a home in Leeton with a search warrant at 12PM on March 10th, 2021.

Investigators were able to recover and seize an unsecured air rifle, methylamphetamine (ice) and various electronic devices during the search with the items still yet to examined by forensic teams.

Following his arrest, the man was taken and held at Leeton Police station where he was later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm, possession of child abuse material, possession of an unregistered firearm, not keeping a fire arm safely and for supplying a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail and forced to appear in Griffith local court on Thursday, March 11th, 2021.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up with Mandy below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.