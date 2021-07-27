A Man Is In Critical Condition Following A Crash In Richmond Last Night

Investigators are currently looking into a serious crash that happened over night which resulted in a Richmond man being hospitalised with critical injuries.

The 22 year-old man is believed to have been driving down Middle Tea Tree Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on the other side of the road.

Police are currently investigating the crash which occurred at around 10:30PM.

The man was taken by paramedics to the Royal Hobart Hospital where he is currently being treated and remains in critical condition.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the crash in Richmond last night, contact police on131 444 or crime stopper on 1800 333 000 or follow the link to the crime stoppers website.

