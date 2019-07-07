A man's been charged after an alleged serious assault in the City on Friday night.

Cairns detectives have this afternoon charged a 20-year-old Trinity Beach man with grievous bodily harm following investigations into an alleged serious assault in Cairns last night.

A 32-year-old Bungalow man was hospitalised with life-threatening head injuries.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday, July 8.

A second 20-year-old Cairns man is no longer assisting with inquiries.

Initial media release:

A man is in a critical condition after a serious assault occurred in Cairns overnight.

Initial investigations indicate around 10.40pm a verbal altercation occurred between two groups outside a licensed premise in Pier Road.

Police nearby responded after reports of a 32-year-old man was unconscious after being struck during a physical altercation.

The man has then fallen backwards and hit his head on the concrete ground.

He was knocked unconscious with police performing first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Cairns Base Hospital with serious head injuries and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two men, both 20, are assisting with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.