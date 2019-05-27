A man's been charged following a young child allegedly being shot in Earlville on Friday night.

Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit today charged a 47-year-old Earlville man with one count each of grievous bodily harm, fail to keep weapon unloaded, fail to keep weapon secure, contravene a licence condition, unlawful possession of a category R weapon and possession of a telescopic baton.

Police allege the man was cleaning a glock pistol at his home around 6pm on May 24.

Police allege the man became distracted and left the loaded weapon unattended in a bedroom.

It’s further alleged a 9-year-old boy was playing with the weapon when it discharged, shooting his 6-year-old sister.

The girl was conveyed by ambulance to the Cairns Hospital for medical treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on June 13.

Detective Acting Inspector Kev Goan highlighted the importance of proper safety and security when dealing with weapons.

“This is a timely reminder to all those who possess firearms must take all reasonable precautions to ensure the firearm is safely stored and that it doesn’t come into the possession of a person who is not authorised to possess a firearm”, Detective Acting Inspector Goan said.