A man's been charged following the alleged robbery of a CBD hotel.

A 28-year-old Bungalow man was charged on Friday following an alleged robbery incident at a CBD hotel.

It will be alleged the man walked into the drive through liquor facility at the McLeod Street hotel at around 10.40pm and stole a carton of beer before leaving.

A male staff member observed the theft and approached the man on Shields Street to retrieve the property. It will be alleged the offender then punched the male to the head. He returned to his workplace and advised other staff of the situation. He sustained a minor facial injury as a result.

Another male employee then approached the man on Sheridan Street and attempted to recover the carton of beer which then fell to the footpath, smashing some of the contents. The alleged offender then began throwing punches at the employee before picking up a broken bottle and attempting to strike him with it.

The employee then managed to restrain the offender and another witness contacted police. Officers arrived shortly afterward, and the man was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated robbery and has been remanded to reappear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on July 7.