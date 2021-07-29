A Man Will Face Murder Charges After The Aggravated Assault Of His Wife

A woman has died from serious head injuries following an alleged domestic assault in Port Hughes last Monday.

Cherry Ogar, 37 was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition following the attack by her husband Antony Ogar, 58.

Mr Ogar was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, appearing in court via video link on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and will have his sentence upgraded to murder ahead of his reappearance in court in December.

The court heard there were allegedly many domestic assaults for a number of years at the home the couple shared with some occurring on a daily basis.

The daughter of the victim says she will fight for her mother's justice, describing her mother as an “angel”.

