A Massive 800 Jobs Are Available Now At The New Stadium

It’s the newest landmark in Townsville (some say it’s taking the shape of a crab) and you could be calling it your newest place of work!

Applications are open now to fill a whopping 800 jobs at North Queensland Stadium.

Roles that could be yours include:

Chefs
Wait Staff
Kitchen Staff
Bar Tenders
Cashiers
Supervisors

There is a variety of different criteria that you have to meet which ranges from great customer service skills through to having a professional attitude.

If we didn’t love radio so much, we’d be first to apply, but you should definitely see all the info here and get your application in!

17 October 2019

thisistownsville
north queensland stadium
