A Massive Explosion In The Lebanese Capital Beirut Has Killed At Least 78 People

A mammoth explosion in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, has killed at least 78 people and injured 4000.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab says that over 2,700 tons of the highly explosive chemical ammonium nitrate caught fire and blew up in the port.

At least one Australian is amongst the dead, Prime Minster Scott Morrison confirmed this morning.

Many people caught footage of the explosion which levelled the city.

