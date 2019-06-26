A Melbourne Punk Band Has Recorded A Cracking Tribute To Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

Melbourne punk bank Picket Palace has dropped a ripping tribute to Essendon star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti that will be stuck in your head all day.
Wil Anderson surfaced it — along with a Ugandan version of the Essendon song — on the Hot Breakfast this morning.
LISTEN HERE:
Check out the clip to the song here:
Picket Palace are launching Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti at the Curtin on Lygon St on July 12, and you can grab tickets at the Facebook event here.
