A Melbourne Theatre Is Playing A 30th Anniversary Screening Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

In St Kilda

Article heading image for A Melbourne Theatre Is Playing A 30th Anniversary Screening Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

A movie theatre in St Kilda is playing a 30th anniversary screening of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The Astor Theatre on the corner of Chapel Street and Dandenong Road is putting on the showing on Sunday 23rd February.

The movie is a gritty retelling of the turtles made famous by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and the kid’s cartoon show from the late 80s, and absolutely needs no introduction to anyone over the age of 30.

The Turtles are joined by Shredder, Splinter, April O’Neill, the Foot Clan, and of course, the cricket playing Casey Jones.

Tickets are $15, and available here.

Rudi Edsall

7 February 2020

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

