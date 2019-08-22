A Mobility Map Has Been Launched For Townsville CBD

Townsville City Council yesterday launched a Mobility Map of the city following an extensive study done earlier this year. This high-tech map is hoping to make travelling through the CBD easier for local and visiting wheelchair uses.

The project worked gathering data from a 40km area in the city. This area shows difficulty levels of pathways, connection and movement between major areas of the CBD and destination experiences from wheelchair users.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the Mobility Map was a fantastic resource for residents and visitors to the city wanting to travel around the CBD.

“The launch of this map is a fantastic outcome and will allow residents to have a positive experience travelling to major destinations within the CBD.

Cr Hill said the map wouldn’t have been possible without the dedicated wheelchair pilots.

“The group of wheelchair pilots were instrumental in completing the Mobility Map by helping to rank the difficulty levels of different areas of the CBD,” she said.

