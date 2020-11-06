A Mysterious Foo Fighters Billboard Has Just Gone Up In Sydney

First AC/DC, now Foo Fighters have put up a mysterious poster in Sydney.

The massive billboard was spotted on Sydney's M2 freeway this afternoon, that has the Foo Fighters classic logo, a coffin and the symbol for ten.



This comes after the band have teased new audio on socials this week, check it out here



What does it mean? Could the coffin mean the band are calling it a day? The band have 9 albums out does the 10 mean they've got their 10th album on the way? Is it just a super fan who works for the billboard company trying out a new poster design?

Check it out:



Tell us in the comments what you think it all means.

