A Naval Ship Is On Its Way To Rescue 4,000 People Stranded On Victorian Beach

A Naval ship is currently on its way to rescue 4,000 people stranded at Mallacoota, a remote coastal town in Victoria’s East Gippsland.

Upon arrival, the HMAS Choules will also deliver water, food and medical supplies to those who have been stranded for the past two days.

The ship can only carry 700 passengers, so it remains unclear how many of the 4,000 will be evacuated today. However, there are unconfirmed reports a second ship may also arrive.

The town became completely cut off by roads on Monday after raging fires engulfed the area.

