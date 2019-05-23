A New Brewery Is Coming To Townsville In Time For Christmas

There's a new icon coming to Townsville streets and it's going to quench your thirst.

Construction will commence this month on a new Malt Shovel microbrewery at an existing site in South Townsville.

We're excited to introduce, Tiny Mountain which takes its name from Townsville’s famous pink granite landmark, Castle Hill, which falls just short of ‘mountain’ classification.

Ten new full-time jobs will be created, in addition to 40 jobs during the construction phase, which local commercial and industrial building company Phoenix Constructions will manage.

Chris Sheehan, one of Malt Shovel’s head brewers, highlighted that the Malt Shovel team has worked closely with local people in bringing the idea for this microbrewery to life.

“We recognise the importance of using local companies and suppliers as much as possible throughout this project. In addition to Phoenix Constructions, so far we have engaged Milford Planning and Crystal Clear PR,” Sheehan said.

“One of the other fantastic parts of this project to date has been getting to know the vibrant homebrewing community that exists in Townsville, and we have really enjoyed meeting a great bunch of home brewers and local beer lovers at the many taste tests we’ve conducted over the past year to fine tune Tiny Mountain’s core range of beers.

“Tiny Mountain will make a range of new beers for North and Far North Queensland and will be available fresh from the tanks in the venue, and at various pubs, bars and clubs. We look forward to working with local hotels and clubs to create brands that suit the unique needs of the North Queensland beer drinker.

“The venue will have a ‘taproom’ style hospitality offering so that locals and visitors can come and try the beers at the brewery, which will include a bar and an outdoor beer garden. It will be family friendly and offer a new space where family and friends can catch up, play games, and enjoy our well-crafted beers."

Tiny Mountain hopes to open its doors in time for Christmas this year.

