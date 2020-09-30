A New Bridge Will Be Replacing The North Kobe Crossing At Willbriggie

Local MP Sussan Ley has announced road and train projects worth $9 million which are set to happen in Farrer over a 12 month period.

Key among the spending announced for Farrer, is a joint NSW & Commonwealth project south of Griffith which includes multiple different traffic improvement works both south and east of the city.

The brand new design, worth an impressive $5 million will replace the old North Kobe Bridge and will transform the old Benerembah Channel crossing.

Ms Ley says the improvements are being made to ensure safe traffic flow in an area which is highly occupied by heavy vehicles, as well as locals and visitors in regular vehicles.

“$2.48m committed by the Morrison Government will be matched by NSW and means planning for the job can get underway almost immediately.” - MP Sussan Ley

According to Griffith Mayor Councillor John Dal Broi, residents and visitors are currently using the Canal road, which runs adjacent to the Kidman Way and believes the updates are more than overdue.

“There is over 4000 traffic movements over the bridge every day, with drivers often needing to slow down for turning cars, trucks and buses on to these link roads... This new bridge will serve the dual purpose of improved safety for locals while also providing a smoother run for freight flowing to and from Griffith," - Cr John Dal Broi

Ms Ley believes the updates will be of great benefit to the community, allowing important projects to be prioritised and providing plenty of new jobs for the region.

"The timing for these ten local projects couldn’t be better and allows our local councils to fast-track their highest-priority infrastructure projects, providing local jobs and boosting the economy, while building safer bridges and transport routes through the Riverina," - MP Sussan Ley

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport ad Regional Development, Michael McCormack said the Bridges Renewal Program Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program will be supporting at least 350 programs throughout Australia.

“I am pleased to deliver more than $290 million in funding to more than 350 projects nationwide, which will upgrade and replace bridges which have been damaged or are deteriorating and improve key heavy vehicle infrastructure.” - Michael McCormack

For more information on Farrer projects, follow the link through to the website.

