We Are Not The Gold Capital

Kalgoorlie Boulder is no longer the Gold Capital according to the latest Surbiton Associates Pty Ltd reports. Australian gold production hit another all-time record of 321 tonnes (10.3 million ounces) in 2018/19. This compares with 310 tonnes in the previous corresponding period and 317 tonnes in calendar 2018.

In fact the top of the table is not even in WA. Cadia Mine which is owned by Newcrest Mining, is the top of the chain. However all is not lost the Golden Mile AKA Super Pit is still producing quite well as fourth largest gold producer for the June Quarter and fifth for the 18/19 FY.

Australia’s largest gold producers for the June 2019 quarter were:

Cadia 240,903 Newcrest Mining Ltd

Boddington 185,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp

Fosterville 140,701 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

Tropicana - JV 132,945 AngloGold Ashanti 70%, Independence Group NL 30%

Super Pit - JV 116,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp 50%, Barrick Gold Corp 50%

Tanami 116,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp

At the other end of the scale, Beacon Mineral’s small Jaurdi project south-west of Kalgoorlie, is now in production and will add more than one tonne of gold a year.

Australia’s largest gold producers for the 2018-2019 financial year were:

Cadia 912,778 Newcrest Mining Ltd

Boddington 689,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp

Tanami 525,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp

Tropicana - JV 518,172 AngloGold Ashanti 70%, Independence Group NL 30%

Super Pit - JV 490,000 Newmont Goldcorp Corp 50%, Barrick Gold Corp 50%

Royal Nickel’s operations at Beta Hunt and its newly acquired Higginsville plant in Western Australia are expecting some big increases moving forward.