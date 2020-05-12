A new isolation trend has kicked off and it all started with local Hobartian, Steph Earle.

Steph is currently in mandatory isolation at Wrest Point. When Steph arrived at her new digs, she requested a vacuum cleaner – a staple household item right? Well, little did Steph know that over time, her new vacuum cleaner would have the appeal of R2D2. She realized that this little guy had some personality and character. Steph found a shirt, a magazine picture of a face, dressed up her vacuum cleaner and gave it a name – Charisma.

As well as having her new pal, Charisma, Steph has been receiving courtesy calls from the Red Cross. They have been helping Australians maintain their wellbeing during these uncertain times. The support the Red Cross have given her has inspired Steph to give back to them and has set up a page to donate to the Red Cross.

If you would like to donate click here

And as for Charisma - she is now just one of MANY vacuum cleaners that have been dressed up and named after Steph’s friends and family decided to join her in solidarity!