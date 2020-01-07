A New Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To The Oasis!

If you were looking for a new way to spend a boozy Gold Coast afternoon, look no further. The Quincy Pop-Up Bar at The Oasis in Broadbeach is offering Australia's first alcoholic seltzer and we're excited.

Opening from the 16th of January, the bar will give Gold Coasters the opportunity to try the newest drinks trend between 12pm and 6pm daily.

Quincy describes itself as an alcoholic sparkling water, made through a rice fermentation technique which means its naturally gluten free and has 50% less sugar than vodka premixes, AKA its guilt-free!

What's more, if you spend more than $100 at The Oasis, you can get a bottle for free! Sign me up.

Details

When: Thursday 16th January - Tuesday 21st January

Time: 12pm - 6pm daily

Where: The Oasis, Broadbeach