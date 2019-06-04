A New Proposal To Change Footy History Would Count Flag Wins Back To 1870

A new proposal to alter the history of the AFL is being presented to club presidents, according to Mark Robinson in the Herald Sun.

The proposal calls for flags won between 1870 and 1896 to be recognised among the official history, which starts from the formation of the VFL in 1897.

Carlton and Essendon lead the official flag count with 16 each, while Collingwood sit one behind with 15.

The new proposal would see Carlton awarded six more flags for a total of 22, Essendon four extra for a total of 20, Collingwood with one for a grand total of 16, while Geelong would be the major beneficiary with seven extra flags taking them equal with the Pies on 16.

Melbourne would be awarded another three flags for 15, South Melbourne/Sydney would double their count to 10 from five, while Fitzroy would be posthumously awarded another premiership to move up to 9.

The proposal comes from current Geelong president Colin Carter.

“I look at the history of football and it offends me because it’s wrong,’’ Carter said.

“I also find it an extraordinary story. It wasn’t as if our competition limped out of an era which doesn’t really matter.’’

The AFL Commission is reported to be broadly supportive of the story.

