A New Vaccination Hub Has Opened At Cairns Airport

The Health Minister is telling Far Northerners excuses for not getting the Covid vaccination are running out.

A Cairns Airport vaccination clinic opened today, joining the Convention Centre and QLD Health facilities.

Yvette D'Ath has spoken about the vaccination hub and when it will be operating.

"One of the busiest airports in Australia operate 4 days a week from Friday-Monday for the next 4 weeks," she said.

There will also be free parking.

72.3 per cent of Cairns locals over the age of 15 have had their first dose, whereas 60.1 per cent are double-jabbed.

However, we must his 80 per cent by the time the border reopens on December 17.

