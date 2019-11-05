A New Veteran Card Gives Businesses The Chance To Show Respect & Recognition
Launched Sunday 3rd November
Australian Defence Force veterans will now have access to thousands of discounts as a show of recognition and respect from businesses across the country.
The new Veteran Card, released on November 3rd by the Morrison Government, includes more than 10,000 offers from around 500 businesses, both over the counter and online.
Minister for Veterans and Defence Personnel Darren Chester stated, "Much like the lapel pin gives every day Australians the opportunity to recognise veterans and thank them for their service, the offers available through the veteran card allow the business community to show its thanks."
Over 33,000 veterans and reservists submitted applications as of November 3rd, and will begin receiving their covenant packs in the coming days.
Mr Chester said that the Government is committed to putting veterans and their families first, adding that bringing corporate Australia on board will be a tangible benefit to the veteran community.
He encouraged businesses to get on board and recognise those who have served to defend our nation.
“There is no set criteria for how businesses choose to show that respect and recognition, but I have no doubt we will see the numbers grow with more businesses supporting the covenant and veterans and their families have made."
- Mr Chester
Veteran Card offers are generally discounts on goods, gift cards and services, and range from 2.5% to 40% off.
Information on how to apply for and support the Covenant is available at www.recognition.dva.gov.au.
For more details on the offers available to Veteran Card holders, visit www.apod.com.au.
