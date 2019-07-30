A Night at the Bayou! - Esperance Squash Club's Biennial Yellow Dot Ball

The Yellow Dot Ball hosted by the Esperance Squash Club is held only once every two years, making it one of the more exclusive and exciting events of 2019.

This year the theme is A Night at the Bayou! The Esperance Bay Yacht club will be transformed this Saturday night into the overgrown beauty of the Bayou River, with trees emerging from the water and a canopy of green overhead.

There will be a bus service running through town to and from the event.

Esperance don't often get a chance to dress up all fancy-like and enjoy the live music and dancing of the evening. So make sure you don't miss out.

Tickets can be bought from McCreeds Jewelers for $70, but hurry, tickets are limited and selling fast!