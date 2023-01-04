SOLD OUT: A Night Under the Stars in Toodyay for the Blue Tree Project

UPDATE Dec 19 2022: A Night Under The Stars has SOLD OUT.

Thanks to everyone who jumped on ticket sales so quickly.

You can still support the Blue Tree Project by making your tax-deductible donation via www.nightunderthestars.com.au.

Or be part of the event by volunteering your time.

Fill in the volunteer form via https://www.nightunderthestars.com.au/volunteer and include your preferences! It won't be all work with some time for play!

Dec 1 2022

Prepare for a night like no other as the Blue Tree Project brings back ‘A Night Under the Stars’ - a cocktail gala seeking to unite regional areas in aid of raising funds for mental health projects and initiatives in country communities.

Tickets are officially on sale HERE for the unique event which will be held on February 18, 2023 in the Avon Valley.

It will bring together 800 people at the historic Buckland Estate, located 100 kilometres from Perth between Toodyay and Northam, which will be the perfect backdrop for a purposeful night underneath the stars.

On the night, there will be an abundance of food, live music, entertainment and drinks on offer, with the country influence not being lost on anyone.

To help with the logistics of the evening, camping options will be offered to help ensure people get home safely.

The first ever ‘A Night Under the Stars’ was held in a paddock near Williams in March and after a roaring success which saw more than $40,000 raised for the six purpose partners, the decision was made by event directors Courtney Thornton & Kendall Whyte to share the love around WA.

“It was really important for us to change up the location in order to target a different area and zone within the State,” Ms Whyte said.

That idea will go into the future and we’ll continue to change the location so we can service new communities, engage with local businesses and share the love. - Kendall Whyte: Event Director ‘A Night Under the Stars’

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Australian’s aged 14 to 45, with those in regional areas being twice more likely to take their own life and about 28 per cent of the Australian population living in regional and remote areas.

There are many positive aspects to living in these areas, however geographic isolation can cause numerous issues to arise.

This is especially true in seeking support for mental health services and support.

In 2023 there will also include a special option, with Buckland Estate featuring its own glamping village which includes 20 custom-made camping tents fitted out with furniture, power and electric blankets.

Tickets for A Night Under the Stars go on sale now can be purchased from www.nightunderthestars.com.au