A north Mackay man has been sentenced for the brutal bashing of a dog caught on camera. The thirty year old pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday, saying he was coming down from meth at the time of the attack. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, 18 months’ probation, was ordered to pay $100 in costs, had his conviction recorded, and has been banned from owning animals for three years. Bull Arab Jaboo remains in the care of RSPCA.

North Queenslanders are calling on Labor MPs to fight for a Cabinet reshuffle. It comes as the call for stronger regional leadership in the Premier’s cabinet grows, following the fall of Federal Labor in the election for misunderstanding the needs of Queenslanders. Regional MPs from Gladstone to Townsville are uniting to pressure Annastacia Palazszcuk and her Deputy Jackie Trad to resolve Adani immediately and start listening to their members in the North. The Premier has, at this stage, ruled out a reshuffle.

Mackay and Whitsunday coal miners can rule out mandatory testing for Black Lung Disease from the State Government. Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace dampening the fire in a Workcover forum in Central Queensland yesterday. She said the x-rays need to be available when required and not thrown around nonsensically. Dr Catherine Jones, a specialist chest radiologist speaking at the forum reassured miners that current screening across the region is safe and accurate.

Not all heroes wear capes, because today they're wearing orange. The State Emergency Service painting Mackay and The Whitsundays orange for wear orange Wednesday today, to thank our local volunteers. SES South West Area Controller Cameron Tanner says those in the orange jumpsuits dedicate more time than we know.