On Thursday night, former Bronco Gorden Tallis broke down live on air when the topic of conversation turned to the debut of Billy Walters, son of Queensland coach Kevin.

Following this tribute, it brought back emotional memories for teammate Wendell Sailor who shared his own story on Triple M Saturday NRL.

Sailor opened up on the pact the Broncos players made ahead of the 2000 season, to win the Premiership for Walters who at the time had recently lost his wife Kim to cancer.

LISTEN HERE: