A Pair Of Aussies Have Taken Out The Fifth Seed In The Men's Doubles

Fan favourites James Duckworth and Marc Polmans have progressed to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating fifth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektić.

The Aussie pair took care of their opponents in straight sets, winning 7-5 6-3, having also won their first round match without dropping a set.

Duckworth and Polmans will now face 10th seeds Bruno Soares and Mate Pavić for a place in the quarter-finals.

