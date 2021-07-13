A Perth Man Will Serve Jail Time For Breaching Quarantine Restrictions

A 53 year-old Perth man has been sentenced to seven months in prison for breaching Covid quarantine restrictions.

The man was charged with failing to comply with quarantine restrictions after travelling from Brisbane to Perth.

The 53 year-old opted for self-quarantine at his home in Scarborough but was found to breach the requirements for self-isolation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

While in quarantine, the man was in contact with tradespeople who were there to conduct work at his home, along with other community members who attended the property to pick items they had purchased online.

The man was discovered to have breached restrictions after exposing his self-quarantine status to one of his customers, who then reported him to police.

The man has plead guilty to 15 charges and was sentenced to seven months in prison.

He is expected to serve at least two months behind bars.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.