A Pilot Has Died In A Plane Crash North Of Brisbane

A pilot has been killed in a plane crash near Bribie Island just outside of Brisbane this morning.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority confirmed that the plane went down just outside of Brisbane killing the pilot inside.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services the plane was discovered upside-down in the mudflats of the Pumicestone Passage.

Civil Aviation Safety Authority Spokesperson Peter Gibson said witnesses watched as the plane began a hasty decent, eventually crashing into mangroves at around 9:30AM.

Mr Gibson also described the light plane as "kit built", which means the aircraft was likely built for aerobatics.

According to QFES, teams are currently struggling to reach the crash site which is near mangroves at the end of Red Road.

Teams are still working to recover the wreckage.

The pilot has been confirmed dead and was the only person onboard the aircraft.

